Tyrus Says He Doesn’t Rule Out Potential Return To WWE

Tyrus recently took part in a Fox News Digital interview to promote the NWA 312 pay-per-view in Chicago, Illinois this weekend.

During the discussion, the former WWE Superstar known as Brodus Clay spoke about how he doesn’t rule out a return to the company. He also spoke during the interview about his work with Fox and how he’s content to finish his career in NWA.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On a potential return to WWE, an idea he doesn’t think is entirely out of the question even if it’s just a one-off appearance: “It’s one of those things where, like, I think because I started there (WWE), it would be nice to go back and say goodbye. But as far as a long-term run or anything like that, no, I’m not interested in that anymore. I’ll probably finish my career in the NWA, but it would be nice to come back and have a one-off or just say goodbye to the fans. Where I started in the WWE is a big part of my success and, again, like I said, a lot of it has to do with scheduling.”

On how he’s content to finish his in-ring career with NWA as well as keeping busy with Fox: “I’m pretty busy with Fox and there are no part-time jobs in the WWE. I’ll cross that bridge when I get there. I was with WWE on two different occasions, and on the second occasion, I did a lot of great things and really proud (about) that. So, if I never went back, no sweat. If I did, it’d be a nice close to a chapter and to move on. But my future is with the NWA for the time being, and I can’t really see that changing.”

Check out the complete Tyrus interview by visiting FoxNews.com.