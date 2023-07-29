Tyrus Says He Got His Knee Drained After NWA Crockett Cup

How is Tyrus doing these days?

The NWA World Champion recently spoke with Joe Galli on the official NWA Instagram page for an interview, during which he gave a medical update on himself.

Tyrus revealed that he had to get his knee drained after this year’s NWA Crockett Cup.

“Everything is great,” he began. “I had to get it drained after the Crockett Cup. The doctor advised me to take some time off and rehab and look at the way I’m training and stuff like that. No one is in this business for as long as I’ve been in this business or in this sport, you’re going to have some nicks and nacks and sometimes you have to listen to your body. I needed to take the time off to get right.”

He also mentioned how he will be going into the NWA 75 anniversary special event for his title defense against EC3 at “100 percent.”

“I didn’t want to come into (NWA) 75 limping,” he said. “I’m coming in with no excuses, 100%, whatever happens happens. If I lose, it will only be one guy’s fault, mine. When I win, it’ll be one guy’s fault, mine. Instead of a retirement party, we’ll have an after party.”

Check out the complete interview at Instagram.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.