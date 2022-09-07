Tyson Fury – Drew Mcintyre WWE Clash at the Castle Segment Wasn’t Supposed to Air

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. talked about Clash at the Castle on the most recent episode of his podcast, “Wrestling with Freddie.”

According to Prinze, the performance of Tyson Fury and Drew McIntyre singing together was broadcast because somebody forgot to cut the feed.

Prinze said:

“The end of the match was weird because they forgot to say cut,” Prinze said. “I know this for a fact. I asked a couple of people. They left the feed running and all of a sudden Drew McIntyre was feeling good, Tyson Fury came out to the ring, and they sang ‘Sweet Caroline’ after a loss. It was so weird.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)