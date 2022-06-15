Tyson Fury Expresses Interest In Boxing Exhibition Bout Against Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Video)

Tyson Fury is done with professional prize fights, but that doesn’t mean he won’t dust off the gloves for some potential exhibition bouts.

During a recent appearance on Good Morning Britain, “The Gypsy King” spoke about potential exhibition bouts in the near future now that he is retired from professional boxing matches.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he talks about some ideas he has for opponents for potential boxing exhibition bouts.

On a potential exhibition match-up in the near future: “I’m gonna take some exhibition matches, some ‘not real’ fights that are purely entertainment factor. This is not professional boxing, this is pure entertainment. … Nothing more, nothing less. The difference is, in the exhibition, you’re not there to win or lose, you’re there to enjoy, have a good time, and put on a show for the fans.”

On potential opponents for these exhibition bouts, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson: “You can fight old-timers, famous people, whoever you want. I’m looking at fighting Mike Tyson, Lennox Lewis, Frank Bruno, whoever. ‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson, that would be fantastic. You never know who we could be fighting on one of these shows, but that’s what I’m open to in the upcoming future.”

Watch the Tyson Fury interview via the post embedded below courtesy of the official Twitter feed of Good Morning Britain.