Tyson Fury Reportedly Doesn’t Want to Put People Over or Look Vulnerable in WWE

WWE is in an interesting position with Tyson Fury because both parties want to collaborate, but there are some obstacles in the way.

According to The US Sun, WWE wants Fury to appear at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 28 before a possible match at WrestleMania 39. It’s unclear who WWE wants him to wrestle against at the April show.

The chances of these plans coming to fruition are slim because Fury is banned from entering the US due to links with alleged Irish mob boss Daniel Kinahan. Fury is losing millions of dollars as a result of his inability to make the appearances. WWE may book him for an international show in 2023.

Fury made his ring debut in 2019 at WWE Crown Jewel, defeating Braun Strowman via count out.

According to one major source, the person couldn’t say the story wasn’t true but it wasn’t something talked about, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

“It was noted that Fury was not willing to put people over or even look vulnerable, and if he were to be in the Rumble as a surprise, what would he do and how does it even make sense for him to do a quick Rumble cameo given the amount of money it would cost to use him,” Meltzer wrote.

If WWE can get Fury to appear at WrestleMania, it will be yet another big coup for them, as they hope to have The Rock wrestle Roman Reigns as well as Steve Austin and John Cena wrestle.

