Tyson Fury Responds To Call Out From Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre has called out pro boxer Tyson Fury and Fury has accepted the challenge via Instagram. Drew made the comments while appearing on talkSPORT in the UK this morning. Drew had joked about now coming for former English soccer star Chris Sutton, who he recently traded friendly jabs with on Twitter. Drew’s comments also included a challenge to Fury, who had a run with WWE last year.

“When it gets backs to normal, the next thing I want to do is fight Chris Sutton,” Drew declared, asking Sports Breakfast co-host Ally McCoist to help organize the fight. “You set it up. Finally, when everything gets back to normal and I can get back to the UK and parade about with the belt, the last thing I want to do is have the match with Sutton. You’d be in my corner.”

Drew continued, “I know Tyson Fury is on the show today, as well. I need to bring up Fury because he was talking trash about me, so I know he’s coming on the show. Tell him ‘I saw what you said about me.’ He didn’t care who won the match [between Lesnar and I], he thought I was going to win and thinks he can smash me. Just let him know ‘Fury I’ve won the championship, now I’m paying attention to you’. After I beat Sutton, I’m coming for Fury.”

Fury was quick to accept the challenge from the new WWE Champion. He took to Instagram after Drew’s interview and reacted to the friendly challenge.

“@dmcintyrewwe has call me out after his @wwe Wrestlemania 36 victory, first I say congratulations and what a fantastic job. Secondly I accept his challenge, anytime any place, anywhere. [thumbs up emoji] [hands together emoji]”

Drew has not responded to Fury’s IG post as of this writing. You can see Fury’s full post below: