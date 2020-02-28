Tyson Fury Rumors On A WWE Return

There have been rumors over the past week of WBC World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury possibly returning to the ring for WWE, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Fury, who defeated Deontay Wilder for the title last weekend, was featured on this week’s RAW as WWE gave attention to the big win. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were at that fight, but they often attend major boxing matches in Las Vegas.

There has been talk of Fury possibly working WrestleMania 36 in April, but nothing serious could be planned until now because of the risk of an injury in the fight with Wilder. However, Fury made it out of the fight with no injuries and the WWE return talk is back on.

The big question surrounding a Fury WWE return now is money, according to the Observer. With last week’s win, Fury is now in a much higher income bracket than he was last year when he debuted for WWE. The Observer noted that Fury would not be worth millions for one show, given what he would mean to WWE Network subscribers, but he’s also not working for less than millions of dollars now. Fury still could be a key component if WWE is trying to sell WrestleMania to an outside streaming service as his name means a lot in the sports and fighting worlds right now.