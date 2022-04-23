Tyson Fury Says He Might Be Making An Appearance At WWE SummerSlam 2022

After retaining his WBC heavyweight title against Dillian Whyte on Saturday night at Wembley Stadium, Tyson Fury indicated that he is done with boxing during a post-fight press conference. Fury was asked about a possible appearance at WWE’s upcoming United Kingdom stadium event in September and here was Fury’s response:
“Don’t rule me out of fighting there. You might see me at SummerSlam coming up too. I got to speak to Vince [McMahon] and the boys. I know Drew McIntyre has been saying a lot of things about me. I’d love to be at Cardiff! I enjoyed it last time in Saudi Arabia, it was fantastic. We’re going to be in contact and see if we can make SummerSlam a reality.”
