Tyson Fury Says He Was Supposed To Be At Wrestlemania 36

Pro boxing champion Tyson Fury was scheduled to appear at WrestleMania 36 in some capacity but that was nixed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fury spoke with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT earlier this week and said he was supposed to be at WrestleMania, but the COVID-19 outbreak prevented that.

“I was supposed to be at WrestleMania 36, but obviously with the coronavirus I couldn’t be there,” Fury told talkSPORT.

There had been rumors of Fury possibly wrestling at the 2020 Royal Rumble or WrestleMania 36, to continue his WWE run from 2019, but the return was up in the air due to his fights with Deontay Wilder. Fury told talkSPORT that he’d love to face McIntyre in WWE after the next Wilder fight, which is reportedly scheduled for July.

As noted on Monday, Fury responded to a post-WrestleMania challenge issued by McIntyre on talkSPORT and said he’d like to face the WWE Champion.