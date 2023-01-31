Tyson Fury Teases Drew McIntyre Match For WWE Clash At The Castle 2



“The Gypsy King” vs. “The Scottish Warrior” could still very well go down inside a WWE ring.

Boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury recently spoke with the folks from Give Me Sport for an interview, during which he spoke about the current status of a potential return to WWE.

“I’m hoping to get back in there soon,” Fury stated when asked about the possibility of him resurfacing at another WWE event. “They’re doing Clash at the Castle 2 soon, I think, so I’m looking at maybe getting back in there.”

Fury continued, “I’m looking at taking that heavyweight title for sure. If Roman Reigns vacates or something then maybe me and Drew can finally get that battle on.”

Check out the complete Tyson Fury interview by visiting GiveMeSport.com.