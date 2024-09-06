Ubisoft & AEW Releasing Limited Edition Will Ospreay Assassin’s Creed Merchandise

Will Ospreay’s memorable Assassin’s Creed ring entrance at AEW All In: London 2024 at Wembley Stadium last month has inspired special new limited edition merchandise.

On Friday, Shop AEW announced that in conjunction with Ubisoft, they are currently offering limited edition Assassin’s Creed-themed merchandise featuring “The Aerial Assassin.”

The announcement reads as follows:

“Following Will Ospreay’s incredible AEW All In: London entrance at Wembley Stadium, in partnership with Ubisoft, AEW & Assassins UK have released a limited edition, officially licensed Aerial Assassin – Assassin’s Creed Shadows T-shirt & Poster! Get yours now at Shop AEW!”