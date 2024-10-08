UFC Champion Jon Jones Trains With Former WWE Star Gable Steveson

UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones is getting ready for his next fight, and he’s recruited the help of former WWE talent and Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson.

Jones will take on former two-time champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 next month. Jones captioned a photo of himself with Steveson, “It’s humbling having some of the world’s best athletes supporting me throughout this camp.”

Steveson signed a multi-year deal with WWE in 2021. WWE intended to feature him on Raw following WrestleMania 38, with Triple H pushing to wrestle Stevenson. Those plans were later canceled.

Steveson worked a few live events in NXT and dark matches on SmackDown, but his only TV match was a no-contest against Baron Corbin at an NXT PLE last year.

Steveson had not wrestled since the February 9th SmackDown, when WWE released the Olympic gold medalist in May, along with several other NXT stars. Following his WWE exit, Steveson considered playing professional football and joined the Buffalo Bills roster to try out for the regular season, but the NFL team waived him.