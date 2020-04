UFC welterweight fighter Colby Covington called out WWE Champion Drew McIntyre with the following comments:

“I think me and Drew McIntyre is a good match-up. He’s a big guy. It’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog, and everybody knows the big the fight is in me.

I just think I can beat any man alive right now and I’m the best in the world. They need to let me go over there and make wrestling real again.”