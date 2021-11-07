UFC Fighter Colby Covington Takes A Shot At AEW

Following Saturday night’s UFC 268 PPV, Colby Covington participated in a post-event media conference. Covington, who was previously affiliated with American Top Team, was asked if he has any intention of joining AEW along with Jorge Masvidal and Paige VanZant. Here was Covington’s response:

“I don’t pay any attention to what those losers do. I’m focused on putting on the biggest and best fights in the world. You might see me in WWE one day, but I don’t think you’re going to see me in a second-tier promotion, like AEW.”