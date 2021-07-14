UFC Fighter Conor McGregor Gets Trolled By Kurt Angle

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

During Saturday night’s UFC 264 event, Conor McGregor suffered a broken ankle at the end of the first round of his fight against Dustin Poirier.

Kurt Angle poked fun at McGregor with the following tweet:

Here is a look at what happened to McGregor:

