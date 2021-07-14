UFC Fighter Conor McGregor Gets Trolled By Kurt Angle

During Saturday night’s UFC 264 event, Conor McGregor suffered a broken ankle at the end of the first round of his fight against Dustin Poirier.

Kurt Angle poked fun at McGregor with the following tweet:

So…. @TheNotoriousMMA broke his freakin' ankle this past weekend. Big deal. I break my ankle all of the time. I broke my ankle this morning and I'm jumping around right now!! I even won a gold medal with a broken freakin neck too. 😃 — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) July 13, 2021

Here is a look at what happened to McGregor: