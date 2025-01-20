UFC Fighter Reveals Desire To Compete In 2025 WWE Men’s Royal Rumble Match

UFC Welterweight Champion Belal Muhammad spoke with Cathy Kelley at UFC 311 on a number of topics, including how he is interested in competing in the 2025 WWE Men’s Royal Rumble Match, even asking CM Punk to help him get a spot.

Muhammad said, “I’ve been training for this my whole life like I’ve been ready. I’ve been thinking about WWE. I was wrestling off the garage in my house, jumping into the snow; Ladder Matches, I’ve been doing wrestling since I was a kid. I’m ready to go into the ring, too. So we need to declare for the Rumble. Who do we need to talk to? Punk, help me out, brother, let’s go.”

