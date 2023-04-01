UFC Legend Daniel Cormier Appears On-Camera At NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 (Videos)

MMA royalty was in the house on Saturday afternoon at the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2023 premium live event.

Former UFC double-champion and UFC on ESPN commentator Daniel Cormier appeared at ringside at the WrestleMania Weekend show from the WWE NXT brand.

D.C. was acknowledged on camera multiple times, particularly during the NXT Tag-Team Championship bout, where he seemed to be enjoying the high-risk offense from The Creed Brothers in particular.

Check out video footage of Daniel Cormier at Saturday’s show below.