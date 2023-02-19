UFC Legend Georges St-Pierre Talks About Possibly Joining UFC (Video)

Could Georges “Rush” St-Pierre end up in World Wrestling Entertainment?

The Hall of Fame legend and former UFC Middleweight and Welterweight Champion spoke backstage at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada with MMA journalist and WWE on BT Sport personality Ariel Helwani on Saturday night at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 premium live event.

During the discussion, the combat sports fight legend from Montreal spoke about the possibility of doing something with WWE in the future.

“I don’t know,” GSP told Helwani. “I would never close the door to make an appearance or something like this, but to go on the road for a long time, I have other priorities, and I’m happy where I’m at.”

St-Pierre added, “I would never say no to an appearance or something special. It would be fun.”

Check out Ariel Helwani’s sit-down interview with MMA legend Georges St-Pierre from backstage at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 PLE via the YouTube player embedded below.