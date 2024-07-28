UFC Star Paddy Pimblett Comments On Possible Crossover With WWE

UFC star Paddy Pimblett recently spoke with DAZN about the possibility of a crossover with WWE.

Pimblett said, “Yes, I have thought about that to be honest. I have because I used to love the WWE growing up. Shawn Michaels, The Heartbreak Kid, is my favorite fighter. I’d love to Sweet Chin Music someone in the cage in the UFC. D-Generation X, when I was even younger, X-Pac was my favorite wrestler. So yeah, I would. WWE pays big money as well, and you’ve got to have a character, you’ve got to have a personality, and I’ve got a personality, so it would work. So yeah, Triple H, if you ever wanted to sign me up, just let me know I’ll make an appearance for some cash.“