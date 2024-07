UFC star Oban Elliott defeated Preston Parsons in the preliminary card of last Saturday night’s UFC 304 event. Elliott took part in a post-UFC 304 press conference to discuss a number of topics, including possibly appearing at WWE’s Bash in Berlin on Saturday, August 31st, from the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany.

Elliott said, “I think I got some business in Berlin under the TKO banner, and I’ll leave it at that.”

You can check out Elliott’s comments in the video below.