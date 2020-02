In an interview with SI.com, UFC Light Heavyweight Championship Jon Jones teased a run with WWE after his MMA career is over:

“I think it’s inevitable,” said Jones. “I’ve always respected WWE, and I feel like the sports can be so similar.”

“I have the size and athleticism and the following to transition over really well,” said Jones. “To get the opportunity to just show up, even as a special guest, would be a dream come true.”