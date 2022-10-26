Ultimate Warrior Signature Series Championship Replica Title Released by WWE

The Ultimate Warrior signature Championship belts are now available for purchase at WWE Shop.

This championship is an exact copy of the Winged Eagle WWE Championship, but it has been given a new look in his honor.

Fans can now order their very own belt for $499.99.

The description is as follows:

Celebrate 35 years of the Ultimate Warrior with this Signature Series Championship Replica Title Belt. Only a handful of WWE Legends have staked claim to the coveted World Heavyweight Championship. Bring home one of the most prestigious prizes in sports entertainment history by grabbing this Replica title belt. Modeled after the one held by the sports entertainment icons of yesteryear, this is the perfect addition to any devout WWE fan’s collection.

Product details are below:

Product ID: 5110010

Snap fasteners

Suitable for waist sizes up to 46”

Custom details

Printed graphics on carrying bag

Main plate measures approx. 11.375” x 8.88”, thickness measures approx. 6.5mm

First side plate measures approx. 3.09” x 4.95”; thickness measures approx. 5mm

Second side plate measures approx. 3.16” x 4.4”; thickness measures approx. 5mm

W side plate measures approx. 2.4” x 1.93”; thickness measures approx. 5mm

End cap measures approx. 4.94” x 3.38”; thickness measures approx. 7mm

Strap measures approx. 55.06” x 11.53”; thickness measures approx. 6mm

Weighs approx. 6.61lbs.

Material: 100% Polyurethane – Strap; 100% Zinc Alloy – Center and Side Plates

Officially licensed

Imported

Brand: WWE Authentic