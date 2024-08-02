Ultimate X Match Set For TNA Emergence 2024

TNA Wrestling announced during this past Thursday’s episode of their flagship show that the signature Ultimate X Match will be brought back for their Emergence 2024 event.
No competitors have been announced for the match as of this writing, but TNA Emergence 2024 will take place on Friday, August 30th at the Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky and airs on TNA+.
