Ultimo Dragon Wants to Finish a WCW Rivalry in AEW

Pro wrestling legend Ultimo Dragon will be making his return to the USA this weekend at the Revolucion de la Lucha Libre show in San Jose, California. Ultimo Dragon will be teaming with Misterioso as they take on Border Patrol at the event.

Ultimo Dragon recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated about a number of topics. One topic in particular was Ultimo Dragon’s desire to head to AEW and wrestle Chris Jericho to end their rivalry that dates back to their WCW days. Ultimo Dragon and Jericho feuded through 1997-1998 over the WCW Cruiserweight title which resulted in numerous matches between the two.

“I am honestly not very familiar with AEW,” Dragon told Barrasso. “But if I have the opportunity, I would really like to participate in one of their shows and end my rivalry with Jericho.”

Ultimo Dragon had a short run with the WWE back in 2003. When asked if he would consider heading back to the WWE, Ultimo Dragon had this to say:

“A lot of people always tell me [I should go back with Levesque in charge], but to me, it was an honor to work under McMahon,” Dragon says. “Even though he did not give me many opportunities, I learned a lot backstage about the business. I am too old to work for the WWE now.”