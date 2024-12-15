Unannounced WWE Star In Town Ahead Of Saturday Night’s Main Event

As noted earlier, tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will feature a retro-inspired presentation that sets it apart from a typical Premium Live Event or weekly broadcast. Adding to the intrigue, an unadvertised name may be making an appearance.

According to PWInsider, CM Punk has been spotted in Long Island, the location of tonight’s event. Punk is rumored to be joining the commentary team alongside WWE Hall of Famer Jesse “The Body” Ventura. This speculation gained traction after Punk, while appearing at last night’s Caged Fury Fighting Championships 138 event, jokingly hinted at sharing the commentary booth with Ventura for tonight’s Saturday Night’s Main Event.

If confirmed, this won’t be Punk’s first venture into commentary. After departing WWE in 2014 and pursuing a brief MMA career with UFC, Punk transitioned into the commentary world, notably lending his voice to Cage Fury Fighting Championships events.

Tonight’s Saturday Night’s Main Event is already generating buzz for its nostalgic throwback theme, including Ventura’s return and its retro aesthetics. The possibility of CM Punk stepping into the commentary role only adds to the excitement, making this event a must-watch for fans.