Uncertainty About Future Plans For WWE NXT, Names Possibly “On The Chopping Block”

As PWMania.com previously reported, during the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com discussed the reports of Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard producing WWE NXT as part of the brand’s revamp.

“The story that Vince and Bruce will be executive producers, I was told is not the case. But then again, I don’t even know who knows what right now because everything’s in transition. Most of the people in NXT don’t know anything. But I was told that they (McMahon and Prichard) will… like the ‘big picture’ stuff, they’re taking over. The new logo was from, I had heard Kevin Dunn, but it’s from that side.”

Alvarez added that “it’s very clear that no-one is exactly sure what’s going to happen because there were people that said Vince was going to be ‘hands-on’, whatever that means.” Meltzer questioned how much McMahon would be taking over since he’s already busy with RAW and Smackdown.

There were several NXT cuts earlier this year and Meltzer noted that there could be more to come as old names get “phased out” in favor of the new talent:

“I’ve certainly heard names on the chopping block. You don’t know until it happens, but I’ve definitely heard names. A lot of the guys who’ve been there for a long time are kind of… those are the names that have been talked about.”