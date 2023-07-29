Uncertainty About Jade Cargill’s AEW Status Continues

Jade Cargill successfully defended the AEW TBS Title against Taya Valkyrie at the AEW Double or Nothing event in Las Vegas, Nevada, in May, only to lose it moments later to a returning Kris Statlander, ending Jade’s 60-0 winning streak.

She hasn’t been seen on AEW television since the match, and she’s reportedly taking a break. Cargill teased on Twitter around the time of this match that she enjoys being outside of the wrestling bubble.

She added that she might stay there while in Hollywood and that she has no plans to return to AEW TV anytime soon.

Cargill recently tweeted an interesting message, “There is no top there is no finish line, l’m on some get my mind right for my right money type ish…. I won’t hide behind my dopeness to avoid getting physically healthy”

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that her AEW status is still unknown.

Meltzer said, “Nothing. Nothing past she’s considering not coming back, is what she said, which was the last thing we heard. She wanted to take some time off. Sometimes I feel like, boy, it’s like they pushed her and pushed her and pushed her and pushed her, and they never put her in the big matches. Then she’s gone. Like a multi-year push, and yet they gave her that one belt, but she never, but I don’t know if that, there’s like, again, did she never wrestle Britt [Baker]? You know, she never wrestled Tony Storm. Almost like they kept them away from her, now she’s gone. So will she be back? I mean, she’s got a storyline to come back to. I mean, they didn’t, you know, she lost, but she lost in a way where she had a gripe, but she’s gone. She never made the gripe. I don’t know what the future holds for her. She’s the only one who probably knows. Yeah. I mean, Maybe she’s still figuring it out.”

