Uncle Howdy and Bray Wyatt Set for WWE SmackDown, Latest Line-Up

This Friday night’s WWE SmackDown is expected to feature Bray Wyatt.

Wyatt will be returning to SmackDown this week in Toledo, Ohio, according to a tweet from the WWE BT Sport account. As was previously reported, Wyatt will now represent the blue brand in an effort to increase the ratings for SmackDown on FOX.

The tweet that follows hints at the return of the Uncle Howdy mask character to SmackDown this week, and Fightful Select adds that this was the expected plan for this week.

Last week, Wyatt made his first SmackDown appearance since October 2020. He gave an emotional promo before the Uncle Howdy character interrupted him and teased him.

Here is the updated line-up for Friday’s SmackDown from the Huntington Center in Toledo, OH:

* Bray Wyatt appears

* Omos and MVP come to SmackDown to confront Braun Strowman

* Sonya Deville vs. Liv Morgan

* Logan Paul returns to promote WWE Crown Jewel match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai defend against Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi