Uncle Howdy Appears in Front of WWE Fans on SmackDown

Bray Wyatt was telling the truth the entire time.

During this week’s WWE SmackDown, LA Knight went out to the ring to confront Wyatt about attacking and kidnapping him. Wyatt exited and stated that he was telling the truth when he stated that he did not carry out the attack.

Knight was about to attack Wyatt when Uncle Howdy appeared on the big screen. Howdy then walked out to the entranceway and laughed as Knight exited the ring.

It’s clear that Wyatt and Uncle Howdy are not the same person, and the mystery is who is hiding behind the Howdy mask.

