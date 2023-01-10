Uncle Howdy Appears on WWE RAW, Alexa Bliss Addresses Recent Actions (Video)

On this week’s WWE Raw, Alexa Bliss addressed her recent actions against Bianca Belair.

Bliss stated that she has no regrets about what she did and that she is feeling the best she has in a long time. This week, the Uncle Howdy imagery reappeared on the screen. “Do you feel in charge?” Uncle Howdy was heard asking.

Uncle Howdy appeared near the entrance, and they proceeded to the commercial. Uncle Howdy’s identity has been revealed for those who were wondering. If you want the spoilers, click here.

