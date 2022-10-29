Uncle Howdy Appears on WWE SmackDown During Bray Wyatt Segment (Video)

Bray Wyatt closed out this week’s WWE SmackDown with a segment in which he “addressed his demons,” as WWE advertised.

Wyatt stated that this is the most authentic and best version of himself, and that before his return, he was out of control, with his mind sending him to a dark place at times and not feeling anything at all.

Wyatt stated that there is a part of him that enjoys the fact that he is not afraid to do horrible things, and that there will come a time when he will be asked to do something truly horrifying. The mysterious figure appeared and stated that Wyatt could never hide from him, referring to himself as “Uncle Howdy.”

Click here for complete WWE SmackDown results. You can watch footage from the segment below: