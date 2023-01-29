Uncle Howdy Sends Alexa Bliss a Message at WWE Royal Rumble

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair stepped inside the squared circle to defend her championship against Alexa Bliss at this year’s WWE Royal Rumble event after weeks of feuding on television.

Bliss got an early advantage over the champion by beating her down and slowing the pace. Bianca shook her off and landed several strikes before firing up and hip tossing her across the ring. Bianca performed a spring board standing moonsault for 2 points. Before putting the boots on her, Bliss caught her with a quick DDT for a near fall. Bianca avoided Sister Abigail and won with KOD.

Following the match, WWE aired another creepy video package from Uncle Howdy, which they have been doing in recent weeks.

Click here for WWE Royal Rumble results. Here are highlights from the match: