Uncle Howdy Sends Bray Wyatt a Message at WWE Crown Jewel (Video)

Bray Wyatt made a live appearance at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Bray mentioned that he came from a wealthy family and that wanting to be great wasn’t enough because he wanted to be greater than all of them.

Bray claimed that when he wore the mask, he no longer felt pain or fear, and it felt good to be untouchable, but that monster destroyed him and drove away the people he loved. Bray stated that he sat alone, with no one to care for him and nowhere to flee. Bray claims that no one loves him, but they admire what he is capable of. “I don’t even love me,” he admitted.

Bray stated that he did not want to be remembered as a monster. He repeatedly stated, “My name is Bray Wyatt,” and he has come to rewrite the ending to his story. Uncle Howdy reappeared on the screen to tell him to give in because it will feel so good. Howdy told him to never remove the mask.

Here is a clip from the segement: