Undertaker Addresses Criticism From Fans Over Him Finally Breaking Kayfabe

The Undertaker recently spoke with The Manchester Evening News for an in-depth interview promoting his 1 deadMAN Show in the U.K. during WWE Money In The Bank 2023 Weekend.

During the discussion, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about the criticism he has received for breaking kayfabe after so many years and opening up with behind-the-scenes stories from his career.

“It’s so funny, because I was the last guy that put that kind of effort into protecting the business and protecting a character,” Undertaker said. “It’s so funny the amount of hate that I’ve got, from people now, you know, they hear my normal voice, and me talk about normal things.”

Undertaker continued, “The hate that I get because people feel like I destroyed their childhood and I’m like, ‘me!?, me!? I was the last one. I was the last one, I’m the guy you’re gonna take you’re heat out on?’ Once I gave the speech at Hall of Fame, that’s when we figured that we might have something as far as a show or the ability to connect with the audience a different way, because I had two options, if I want to stay involved in the industry, I’ve got to evolve, what does that Undertaker character bring if you don’t get into the ring? Either I completely remove myself and let the legacy of the character move on. Or, I have 30 plus years of life experience, stories, funny stories, sad stories, insight on things that had happened to me through the years, and I wasn’t really ready to be done with the business.”

Check out the complete interview at ManchesterEveningNews.co.uk.