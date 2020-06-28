Undertaker and Michelle McCool At Pride Softball Game, Batista and Titus O’Neil’s Love Walk

– The Undertaker and his wife Michelle McCool were spotted at Saturday’s USSSA Pride softball game against the This Is Us in Florida.
The Undertaker may have retired in #TheLastRide, but tonight, he and his wife Michelle McCool were enjoying that retirement life at the USSSA Pride softball game against This Is Us in Florida.
Video courtesy: @USSSAPride #WWE pic.twitter.com/QDof14YJRo
— Jon Alba (@JonAlba) June 28, 2020
– WFLA Reporter Megan Gannon shared footage of WWE Hall of Famer Dave Bautista and WWE Ambassador Titus O’Neil’s recent Love Walk event in Tampa Bay Florida.
Love Walk underway right now in Tampa! @TitusONeilWWE and @DaveBautista bringing everyone together to spread love and inspire change in the community. @WFLA pic.twitter.com/ci9Y43Xqg3
— Megan Gannon (@WFLAMegan) June 27, 2020