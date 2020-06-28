Undertaker and Michelle McCool At Pride Softball Game, Batista and Titus O’Neil’s Love Walk

– The Undertaker and his wife Michelle McCool were spotted at Saturday’s USSSA Pride softball game against the This Is Us in Florida.

The Undertaker may have retired in #TheLastRide, but tonight, he and his wife Michelle McCool were enjoying that retirement life at the USSSA Pride softball game against This Is Us in Florida. Video courtesy: @USSSAPride #WWE pic.twitter.com/QDof14YJRo — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) June 28, 2020

– WFLA Reporter Megan Gannon shared footage of WWE Hall of Famer Dave Bautista and WWE Ambassador Titus O’Neil’s recent Love Walk event in Tampa Bay Florida.