Undertaker and Michelle McCool At Pride Softball Game, Batista and Titus O’Neil’s Love Walk

– The Undertaker and his wife Michelle McCool were spotted at Saturday’s USSSA Pride softball game against the This Is Us in Florida.

– WFLA Reporter Megan Gannon shared footage of WWE Hall of Famer Dave Bautista and WWE Ambassador Titus O’Neil’s recent Love Walk event in Tampa Bay Florida.

