Undertaker Bringing His “1 deadMAN” Stage Show To Texas In December

WWE issued the following press release today:

UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW RETURNS THIS DECEMBER WITH TOUR STOPS IN DALLAS, HOUSTON & AUSTIN

Tickets On Sale Friday, November 1 at 10am CT

Exclusive Presale Access Begins Thursday, October 31 at 10am CT

October 28, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced the critically acclaimed UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW featuring WWE Legend The Undertaker returns this December with three tour stops across Texas.

Friday, December 13 – The Factory Deep Ellum in Dallas (Tickets available via TheFactoryInDeepEllum.com)

Saturday, December 14 ­– 713 Houston Music Hall in Houston (Tickets available via Ticketmaster.com)

Sunday, December 15 – Emo’s in Austin (Tickets available via Ticketmaster.com)

Tickets for UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW go on sale Friday, November 1 at 10am CT. An exclusive pre-sale opportunity will be available beginning Thursday, October 31 at 10am CT until 11:59 pm CT. A limited number of VIP tickets which includes premier seating and a meet-and-greet with The Undertaker will also be available for each show.

UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will feature “The Phenom” in an intimate setting sharing never-before-heard stories from his Hall of Fame career and taking questions from the WWE Universe in attendance. The show has sold out venues in Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Antonio and London.

