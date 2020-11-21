Undertaker/Cameo Sales, Stephanie McMahon Comments On Undertaker

– As noted, WWE and Cameo announced on Thursday afternoon that The Undertaker had joined the website for a limited time only, offering just 30 video messages at $1,000 each. There are just 2 video requests left as of 7:15pm ET this evening. Taker had sold 11 videos within the first 2 hours of the account going live on Thursday, and 26 had been sold as of 2:45pm ET today. The Deadman has brought in $28,000 on Cameo in around 29 hours.

– WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter today to celebrate The Undertaker’s 30th anniversary with a “Flashback Friday” post. She wrote:

“It’s been an absolute honor and a privilege getting to share time and memories with @undertaker in and out of the ring over the last 30 years. Congratulations on an incredible career! #Undertaker30 #FBF”