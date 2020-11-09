Undertaker Comments On Paul Bearer

The Undertaker took to Twitter this weekend to pay tribute to is late manager, WWE Hall of Famer Paul Bearer. WWE Network premiered “The Mortician: The Paul Bearer Story” on Sunday, a documentary which looked at Bearer’s history with Taker and his career.

Taker tweeted a clip from the documentary and paid tribute to Bearer.

“Paul Bearer was an iconic manager in front of and behind the curtain and was a great friend and great person in my life. I hope this shows just a portion of the man he was and the role he played in helping make The Undertaker so successful. #TheMortician @WWENetwork,” he wrote.

Taker also tweeted a few throwback photos with Bearer in the last week. You can see all three tweets below: