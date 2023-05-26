Undertaker Comments On Several 1 deadMAN Shows In U.K. During WWE MITB Weekend

The Undertaker is headed to the U.K.

It was announced on Friday that “The Dead Man” will be traveling overseas for multiple 1 deadMAN Shows during WWE Money In The Bank 2023 week in the market.

“Excited to head back to the U.K.,” Undertaker wrote via Twitter. “Pre-sale tickets are available starting 5/31…click the link to sign up for you offer: https://wwe.com/undertaker-uk-tour-2023.”

The schedule for Undertaker’s shows in the U.K. in July are as follows:

* Saturday, July 1 at Indigo at The O2 Arena in London, England (Money In the Bank)

* Sunday, July 1 at The Civic at The Halls in Wolverhampton, England

* Monday, July 3 at Albert Hall in Manchester, England

* Tuesday, July 4 at The O2 Academy inn Glasgow, Scotland