Undertaker Comments On Watching WWE At Home, His Daughter, WWE Debut 30 Years Ago, & More

The Undertaker recently spoke with USA Today to promote his 30th anniversary celebration.

Many fans remember your 1990 debut. As we watch Undertaker walking to the ring, what’s going on in Mark Calaway’s head at that moment?

Mark Calaway at that moment is so nervous that he can barely get one foot in front of the other. This is a brand new character, and in the ring, you’ve got “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes, you got Bret Hart, all these top-tier guys, and I’m about to basically toss them all around. I already knew in my head that this character was going to walk slow, but I’m so excited on the inside, I’m like, “Slow down.” And I was moving slow, but in my head, I want to get there and get started.

Can you fathom the deep impact you’ve had on a couple generations at this point, or will that take a while to process?

I can’t tell you how many times now that I’m getting out and doing more personal appearances – well, obviously pre-COVID – the amount of people that come up and tell me their story and thank me. It’s humbling to know how your work and what you do can affect people that you’ll a lot of times never meet or never see.

What do you want your daughter to take away from your career as she gets older?

I want to make sure she understands that if you’ve got a dream, you got to go for it and you got to go all in for it. Work ethic and integrity and treating people the way you want to be treated, those are the things that I want to instill in her.

You’ve been a part of people’s TV diet for 30 years. What do you watch?

Mostly sports. I love boxing, MMA, college football. I need a new series. I loved “Dexter” (and) “Sons of Anarchy.” I love “Yellowstone,” man. Probably not as much as I should, I watch our (WWE) product. (Laughs) I think I don’t watch it as often because I put myself in, like, “Ahh, I should be there!”

Can you actually sit back and enjoy it as a fan?

I can to a certain degree. But a lot of times I catch myself talking to the TV like they can hear me. It’s hard to be just a straight fan, because I want everybody to succeed and to develop into their potential. So I’m kind of like, “Oh man, don’t do it. It didn’t make sense. Don’t do that. Why would you do that?” You would actually laugh if there was a camera watching me watch wrestling. I have these conversations and it’s pretty amusing, I’m sure.