Undertaker Interviewing Donald Trump For His Podcast This Week

The Undertaker will be sitting down with a fellow WWE Hall of Fame legend this week.

Not just any fellow WWE Hall of Fame inductee, however.

One that is also a former President of the United States of America.

POLITICO.com journalist Alex Isenstadt is reporting that Donald Trump is expected to record an interview with “The Dead Man” for his “Six Feet Under” podcast this week.

“Trump is expected to do an interview this week on the Undertaker podcast, which is hosted by retired wrestling great Mark Calaway, per person familiar,” he wrote via X on Thursday.

It is unknown when the rumored episode will air.