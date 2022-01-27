Undertaker & Michelle McCool Already Spotted In St. Louis

The Undertaker is already in St. Louis Missouri for Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble PPV. Taker and wife Michelle McCool arrived in St. Louis with their children earlier this afternoon, according to PWInsider.

We reported before that Taker was scheduled to be at the Royal Rumble because McCool is returning to the ring in Saturday’s Women’s Rumble match, but it’s also possible that Taker is filming for WWE documentaries/specials this weekend.

There is still no word on if Undertaker might appear at the Royal Rumble.

