Undertaker & New Day Announced For Interactive Film From Netflix

The Undertaker and The New Day will be featured in a new interactive movie from WWE and Netflix, titled Escape The Undertaker.

The movie will be released on Tuesday, October 5th. Below is the official synopsis with details on the interactive aspect of the movie-

“In this interactive film featuring WWE Superstars, The Undertaker has set a trap for the decorated tag team The New Day at his mansion. What they don’t know: The Undertaker’s mansion is an extreme Haunted House, packed to the brim with supernatural challenges. It’s up to viewers to decide the fate of these three poor souls trying to survive the wrath of The Undertaker.”

The Undertaker tweeted the following on the project-

“Be careful whose door you knock on… never know who is on the other side! [urn emoji]”