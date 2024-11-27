Undertaker Says He’d Still Hug Batista And Mick Foley Despite Disagreements

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently appeared on FOX News, where he discussed a number of topics, including how he has nothing but love for WWE legend Dave Bautista and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley despite their differences of political opinion and how he would give both men a big hug if he saw them.

Undertaker said, “So that it’s perfectly clear. I don’t have any angst towards Dave Bautista. He’s still a good friend of mine. I haven’t seen him, but if I saw him, I would give him a big hug. Mick Foley, too. I don’t care what your politics are. You’re wrong [laughs], everybody knows it, but I still love you and I’m going to say hello and give you a hug, whether you want it, when I see you. If people would adopt that a little bit more and not get so much vitriol and hate over politics, it’s ridiculous.”

