Undertaker: The Last Ride Premiere Now Available On WWE Network – Several Stars React

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

The WWE Network just posted the premiere episode of the “Undertaker: The Last Ride” docuseries and it’s now available for viewing. The show will also stream on the WWE Network tonight after the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event. Several WWE Superstars, including Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Roman Reigns, and Triple H have all commented on it. You can check out their tweets below:

