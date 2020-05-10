Undertaker: The Last Ride Premiere Now Available On WWE Network – Several Stars React

The WWE Network just posted the premiere episode of the “Undertaker: The Last Ride” docuseries and it’s now available for viewing. The show will also stream on the WWE Network tonight after the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event. Several WWE Superstars, including Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Roman Reigns, and Triple H have all commented on it. You can check out their tweets below:

I’ve battled @undertaker for decades. There isn’t a Superstar who has created more of an aura around his character or commanded as much respect in the locker room. Excited to watch #TheLastRide tonight on the @WWENetwork after #MITB. — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) May 10, 2020

The main event of #WrestleMania means you’ve made it in @WWE.

Being in that spot against @Undertaker … indescribable. A lot of memories to relive tonight. I’ll be watching #TheLastRide. @WWENetwork — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) May 10, 2020

A lot has been said about @Undertaker. His in-ring work, his character, his legacy, but the the man behind the character is who I’ve always been in awe of, who I’ve always respected and who I’m honored to call a friend.

Watch #TheLastRide tonight after #MITB. @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/6jD9fUzwdr — Triple H (@TripleH) May 10, 2020