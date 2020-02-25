Undertaker Traveling To Saudi Arabia For Super Showdown

Undertaker is scheduled for WWE Super Showdown on Thursday.

Undertaker won’t be wrestling a match on Thursday however it is believed that he will show up to begin the WrestleMania feud with AJ Styles. Taker has been confirmed to be making the trip to Saudi Arabia with the rest of the WWE Super Showdown staff.

Styles will be competing in the Tuwaiq Gauntlet Match on Thursday at Super Showdown. He began a storyline with Aleister Black on Raw this week and the two will wrestle in a match on next Monday’s Raw.

Credit- F4wonline.com