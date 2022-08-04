Undisputed Elite Turn Against The Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite

Adam Cole stated on the August 3, 2022, episode of AEW Dynamite that he is still isn’t cleared to wrestle and that the Young Bucks won’t be able to participate in the upcoming trios tournament due to physical limitations. The Bucks were then attacked by Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Bobby Fish, who were about to injure Matt Jackson when “Hangman” Adam Page made the save. Page and the Bucks teased a reunion.

