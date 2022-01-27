Undisputed TNT Champion Crowned On AEW Dynamite

In the opening match of the January 26th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, interim TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defeated TNT Champion Cody Rhodes in a ladder match to become the Undisputed TNT Champion. Fuego Del Sol ran down to the ring at one point but was taken out with a Tiger Driver by Cody.
Here were a few highlights from the match:
😱😱😱 !!!
It’s #CodyRhodes vs. @SammyGuevara on #AEWDynamite: #BeachBreak LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/uSx3xVeyuG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 27, 2022
What a cutter by Sammy!!
It’s #CodyRhodes vs. @SammyGuevara on #AEWDynamite: #BeachBreak LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/zZTvPpbXsy
Cross Rhodes OFF THE LADDER!!!#CodyRhodes vs. @SammyGuevara for the Undisputed TNT Championship at #AEWDynamite: #BeachBreak LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/wmyKj8gw5O
.@SammyGuevara launches himself into Cody from that insane height!#CodyRhodes vs. @SammyGuevara for the Undisputed TNT Championship at #AEWDynamite: #BeachBreak LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/C2H3jbBNco
And @SammyGuevara is your UNDISPUTED TNT CHAMPION after an incredible fight!#AEWDynamite: #BeachBreak is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/Th2Et6UOGD
