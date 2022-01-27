Undisputed TNT Champion Crowned On AEW Dynamite

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

In the opening match of the January 26th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, interim TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defeated TNT Champion Cody Rhodes in a ladder match to become the Undisputed TNT Champion. Fuego Del Sol ran down to the ring at one point but was taken out with a Tiger Driver by Cody.

Here were a few highlights from the match:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR