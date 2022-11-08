United States Championship Match Revealed for Tonight’s WWE RAW (11/7/22)

Seth Rollins will defend his WWE United States Championship on tonight’s post-Crown Jewel edition of RAW on the USA Network.

WWE has just announced that Rollins will defend via Open Challenge on tonight’s RAW. There has been no word on who will accept the challenge.

Rollins defeated Austin Theory in a non-title match on last week’s RAW and has recently feuded with Mustafa Ali.

On the October 10 RAW, Rollins defeated Bobby Lashley for the title. Since then, he has only had one TV title defense, against Matt Riddle on October 17 RAW.

As of this writing, Rollins’ title defense is the only match announced for tonight’s RAW.