United States Title Match Confirmed for Next Week’s WWE RAW

The current number one contender to WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley is Ciampa.

In the post-SummerSlam episode of RAW this week, Ciampa overcame Dolph Ziggler and Chad Gable in a Triple Threat, and AJ Styles defeated The Miz and Mustafa Ali in an another Triple Threat. After that, Ciampa and AJ squared off to determine who would be the new #1 contender for the WWE United States Title. Ciampa triumphed.

WWE then officially confirmed Ciampa vs. Lashley for next week’s RAW from Cleveland, with the title on the line.

For those who missed it, you can read the prior backstage report on how WWE planned to push Ciampa on RAW by clicking here. A run for the WWE United States Title is not yet known to be part of that push.

We will keep you informed if any other matches are announced for next week’s RAW in Cleveland from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Here are a few related shots from tonight’s RAW: